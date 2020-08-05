Hyperactive hurricane season to continue; 24 named storms possible

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A hyperactive hurricane season is ongoing in the Atlantic Basin in 2020 and the new update out of Colorado State University is for that trend to continue through the peak of the season.
Dr. Philip Klotzbach issued the final outlook for the 2020 hurricane season and is now calling for 24 named storms. This is the highest forecast ever issued in the 36-year history of seasonal hurricane outlooks issued by the university.
Out of the 24 named storms, 12 are of hurricane strength with five majors expected. Major hurricanes are category three storms or higher. These number do include the already formed nine named storms and two hurricanes on the season.
If a total of 24 named storms were to develop, the hurricane naming list would run out this year sending forecasters into naming storms of the Greek alphabet. This would mean we would see Alpha, Beta and Gamma this year. The only other year to see this happen was in 2005 when 28 named storms formed.
