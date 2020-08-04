Shreveport residents question late and undelivered packages

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the last few weeks, there have been complaints from Shreveport residents saying they are not receiving packages, as well as tracked packages not arriving to the intended location.
Dorothy Peoples, who lives in Doyline, she says she mailed her packages through Shreveport USPS offices on July 22.
Her packages still haven’t been received by her family in South Carolina and she wants answers.
“This is just unacceptable, why is there a slow down?” asks Peoples.
She says there needs to be some accountability for the package issues.
“I think it comes from the top down and now it’s effecting regular everyday people, it’s not fair,” says Peoples.
Peoples is also concerned this mailing problem could cause a delay with mail-in ballots for this year’s election.
“If you can’t get a package that you paid for to where its destination, then why would we have confidence that the right thing is going to happen with the ballots?” says Peoples.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.