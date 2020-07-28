Poet brings ‘Poetic Justice’ to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local poet and spoken word artist, Poetic X, is the curator of poetic Sundays.
Poetic Sundays features two artists showcasing their work in Caddo Common Park. Poetic Sundays starts at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Poetic X says poetry is needed now more than ever before, he says so what better way to express it, than to provide a platform for local artists to showcase and express their talents.
“It is what the world is missing right now at a time when a person feels they can’t express themselves,” Poetic X said. “Come out and then express yourselves. If you’re not a poet, if your artist or musician, can still use words and sounds to put together a message.”
Poetic X is also the founder of Poetrons for Kids. The program teaches young artists ages 5 to 17 how to master the skill of memorization, how to effectively present poems and the fundamentals of poetry.
“Poetry can help them identify what’s hidden in-between spaces and then when they discover that they discover more of themselves and they gain more confidence”
The event is sponsored by Shreveport Regional Arts Council.
