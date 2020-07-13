Award-winning author shares how faith got her through domestic violence

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - Jan Whitaker, an award-winning author of the best selling book, “How I Got Over,” shares her personal experiences dealing with domestic violence.
“Cripled my mind, my body, my soul inside of me,” said Jan Whitaker.
These are just some of the emotions she felt throughout her marriage.
Whitaker, once silenced by domestic violence, is now using her platform to help save lives.
She has written four books, including her best selling book, “How I Got Over.” The book explores her personal struggles dealing with self-doubt and domestic violence.
Whitaker says her faith gave her the confidence to get through some of her toughest challenges.
“Domestic violence, I describe it in my book. It was like a web that was weaved, and I just couldn’t get out,” Whitaker said. “Because I knew who God was, and it still hurts, but because I knew who God was he helped me.”
For more information on getting help for you or someone you know that is dealing with Domestic Violence, you can click here.
You can also find Jan Whitaker’s award-winning book, “How I Got Over.”
