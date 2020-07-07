Bike safety tips for before you go for a ride

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local Shreveport man brings the community together amid the COVID-19 pandemic with a bike tour he started up last year.
“Trying to just pull all of local bicycle groups together and all of the people that don’t have a group to ride with together so we can just get out and have some fun”, said Greg Powell, of SB Rides.
The bike tour, Community Bike Ride: “We Ride Together,” kicked off on Sunday in the 700 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. A group of about 40 people gathered in the parking lot near the Sci-Port Discovery Center that evening.
“With us doing the private rides, people weren’t getting a chance to actually come on the night time tours, I wanted to do a community ride where we brought all of the local bike groups”, said Powell.
Powell says it’s important to come prepared with emergency tools.
“If you own your bicycle, you should definitely have tools, you should definitely have a helmet and be as safe as possible, you should have lights on your bicycle,” said Powell.
For more information on upcoming bike tours, visit the Shreveport-Bossier City Rides Facebook page.
