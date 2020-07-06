Why the Annual “United We Give” LifeShare Blood Drive matters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One out of 7 people in the United States who enter a hospital will need blood. According to the CDC, more than 13.2 million people in the United States donate blood.
So with the United We Give, United We Live Blood Drive it provides more donations. According to Mary Jansen, a recruiter with Life Share Blood Center, there’s a blood shortage in Northwest Louisiana.
“There is a definite need for it and we serve a lot of hospitals in the area, so its very important”, said Jansen.
This is why each year the Annual United We Give Blood Drive happens across the ArkLaTex. .
She says community blood donations help save the lives of thousands each year, including Jansen herself.
“We depend on the community and we care about our donors and when you become a donor, your part of our team”
She knows first hand how blood donations can help save a life. Nine years ago she was in a major car accident, which required her to have surgery.
”And following that surgery I wasn’t healing as they thought I should, so I would receive two pints of blood and I mean immediately I felt a world of difference.”
Blood donations also saved her grandson’s life.
“Through his treatment, lasting five years, he received several blood transfusions and platelet transfusions so it does make a difference.”
“My grandson wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for blood or platelet donors.”
