Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center providing critical resources for families

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and here in Shreveport-Bossier, the disease affects thousands of families. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, on average more than 2,000 people die each year from Alzheimer’s disease.
The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center is providing critical resources for families dealing with Alzheimer’s for this very reason.
Volunteer and caregiver Simone Hennessee says one of the most stressful things families face when dealing with Alzheimer’s is where to send their family members for assistance.
The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center offers resources, education, support services for people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
“We provide a lot of local services now in the way of assessments, client coaching, dementia education, outreach speaking and quite a number of support groups we facilitate for caregivers.”
Stacey Hand, a Client Manager with the Bridge, says isolation is a major predictor for cognitive decline.
“It is one of the reasons why we encourage older adults to stay engaged in the community,” said Hand.
Visit this link for more information on The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center.
