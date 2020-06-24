Shreveport man shares wisdom he learned from his father

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local man shares the wisdom he learned from his father on Father’s Day.
Nicholas Simien believes balanced living is the key to a happy life filled with success is balance.
“I’ve learned that throughout the years balance is the key to a whole lot of success,” said Nicholas Semien.
He couldn’t have become who he is without his own father.
“Without my dad, I wouldn’t be the man I am today, I wouldn’t be able to face the certain trials and tribulations head-on like I do, just without his guidance period.”
This year’s Father’s Day was extra special for Nicholas Semien, as he received some good news.
“I just found out yesterday that we are having a boy.”
Nicholas says he will apply what he learned from his dad to his exciting new journey ahead with his son.
