Shreveport man shares wisdom he learned from his father

By Dominique O'Neill | June 24, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 12:40 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local man shares the wisdom he learned from his father on Father’s Day.

Nicholas Simien believes balanced living is the key to a happy life filled with success is balance.

“I’ve learned that throughout the years balance is the key to a whole lot of success,” said Nicholas Semien.

He couldn’t have become who he is without his own father.

“Without my dad, I wouldn’t be the man I am today, I wouldn’t be able to face the certain trials and tribulations head-on like I do, just without his guidance period.”

This year’s Father’s Day was extra special for Nicholas Semien, as he received some good news.

“I just found out yesterday that we are having a boy.”

Nicholas says he will apply what he learned from his dad to his exciting new journey ahead with his son.

