Shreveport-Bossier restaurants offering grocery delivery services

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) -If you are looking for some eggs, milk or maybe even that much-needed toilet paper — you don’t have to get it at your local grocery store anymore.
Two Shreveport-Bossier restaurants have decided to offer grocery delivery services to serve the community.
In the East Bank District, Flying Heart Brewing and Pub has always been known for their beer and pizza.
“We immediately ramped up our curbside service and really started pushing that," Owner Ben Pattillo said.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit Pattillo’s restaurant pretty hard, but it’s also allowed him to get creative by offering groceries
“You can come in and get dinner for your family, get a growl of our beer and by the way pick up a few essentials on groceries as well.”
Earlier this week they rolled out a new grocery delivery service to help better serve the community.
“We can still get some of the tougher to find groceries because we have access to large distributors,” Pattillo said.
Flying Heart Brewing here in Bossier City isn’t the only restaurant doing a grocery delivery service in fact Retro Downtown Café in Shreveport
For owner Kristi Tift, she too wanted to help provide a need for those living in downtown Shreveport.
“They don’t want to get out," she said. "They don’t have a car. They don’t want to jump in a car and get four or five items. They would like to have a market here.”
The pandemic has brought a lot of challenges for Tift, but this new idea has allowed her to see more for her business.
“I could see this as being a mini-market. Being able to eat in here too and being able to do tons of to go stuff and catering and kind of pivot or business," she said.
While pizza and burgers will still be dished out at both restaurants, the groceries they now offer is just the icing on the cake.
