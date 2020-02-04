Investigation launched after alleged sexual assault of Many High School student

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An investigation is underway into a reported case of bullying that led to an alleged sexual assault of a student at Many High School.
Multiple sources confirm it happened last week and the case came to the attention of local law enforcement and school officials after a reported recording of the alleged attack went viral on social media.
Many, Louisiana parent Blake Taylor has heard all about the incident, n which the victim was held down by other students and sodomized with an object.
"I think it's sickening. And I think if parents don't stand up for their kids and do what's right then it's not gonna stop."
Taylor suggested that this was likely not a completely isolated event where bullying went to extreme measures.
He told us unrelated issues involving his son led this father to take action.
"I pulled my kid out of Many High School Tuesday because of other stuff, other issues. Then I found out about this and they won't be back there."
Some parents are concerned authorities only found out about the alleged attack on Friday, including Torry Scott.
"I'm just saying it should have been reported earlier because what if this person would have took their life? What if this person would have been another school shooter? People have to think about that. So, that's a really serious matter that happened."
Neither the Many Police Department, that's heading the case, nor the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office, which is assisting, had anything to say directly about that case.
The Sabine Parish School Board released a statement saying they are cooperating fully with law enforcement and that disciplinary action will be taken against anyone involved in the attack.
Sabine Parish Detention Center Warden Joe Dewil said according to Louisiana state law, recordings of sexual assault are considered child pornography.
He explained that just watching such a video is considered possession of child pornography and can lead to criminal charges.
