Fire heavily damages former Shreveport restaurant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters are doing their best to battle a fire at the old Don’s Seafood Restaurant, located at the intersection of Kings Highway and Highland Avenue.
Online records show firefighters responded to the fire at 3:45 Thursday morning. The flames could be seen for several blocks.
As of this update, 35 firefighters remain on the scene. The fire has also grown in size.
The building, which was vacant, used to house Don’s Seafood, which closed in 2008.
Firefighters are battling the flames from the outside of the building in order to protect nearby buildings in the area.
No one has been reported hurt.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.