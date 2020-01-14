Haughton area residents face long road to recovery after deadly tornado

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The sheer magnitude of the devastation left behind from the weekend’s severe weather that rolled through East Texas and Northwest Louisiana is still being assessed.
That includes parts of Haughton in southern Bossier Parish, which took a direct hit from an E-F2 tornado.
Monday was Day 3 since that severe weather rolled through that part of the ArkLaTex.
An army of repair and utility crews, not to mention insurance adjusters, have converged in the area of Arkla Plant Road near the intersection with Davis Road.
That's the very same area where the storm claimed two lives, those of Jerry and Mary Sue Franks.
On Monday, the immediate task of all those crews was getting everything back to some semblance of normal.
John Brewer said he’ll never forget the sound of that storm or what he and his son Brandon discovered when they finally made it outside just off Arkla Plant Road.
“I come to my back door and looked at the tree. I see this tree, it’s laying in the back. I said, ‘Wow, what a blessing. It didn’t come in'.”
But one of Brewer's vehicles, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, took a direct hit from what had been the top of a nearby pine tree.
Now he’s expecting to hear from insurance adjusters — one for the house, the other for the SUV.
Brewer just hopes they come in the next few days.
Just a few houses down Arkla Plant Road is John Brewer’s Uncle Melvin Brewer.
While his house suffered no serious damage, Melvin Brewer told KSLA News 12 that cleanup will be costly for him in different ways.
“Power and water well and, you know, the stuff that goes to the house from the pole to this house. So it’s a lot of damage.”
Melvin Brewer said he also owns the house next to his.
So between those utility repairs, he has a lot of debris cleanup to get done.
Melvin Brewer explained that he’s already hired some workers for that part of the job.
But with no insurance to speak of, he said, this will all cost well over $1,000. And it will be all out of pocket.
That said, Melvin Brewer and others keep repeating the same thing — that this could have been a lot worse for them.
