Three City of Shreveport employees arrested

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three employees of Shreveport’s Department of Water and Sewerage were arrested earlier this month.
“Public corruption comes in many shapes and sizes but always involves a violation of public trust,” said Sheriff Steve Prator in a news release. "We take it very serious when this trust is violated by elected officials or employees of public agencies, and we will do our best to bring them to light.”
Tobashia Watson, now a former zone supervisor for the Department of Water and Sewerage, allegedly had a large concrete driveway installed at her Shreveport home. In her role as a zone supervisor, Watson placed work orders in January and June of 2019 for concrete work at her home.
Watson allegedly coordinated this with Antonio Church, 36, a site supervisor with the department, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation was done by the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force. In total the materials cost the City of Shreveport over $3,300 and were installed by employees who were on the clock.
Both Watson and Church are charged with one count each of felony theft. Watson was taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 22. Church turned himself in at the Caddo Correctional Center on Friday, Aug. 23.
Both are being held on $25,000 bond.
Another Department of Water and Sewerage employee, Damion Coleman was taken into custody after it was suspected and proven he had taken city equipment to his home.
At his Shreveport home, crews found a Case back-hoe, valued at about $20,000, which belonged to the City of Shreveport. The machine was hidden behind a false fence on the property. Coleman had the back-hoe at his home for over a month without approval.
It was also learned Coleman was in possession of over $2,000 worth of gravel belonging to the city and built a driveway at his home.
Coleman was taken into custody and booked into CCC on unauthorized use of a movable and felony theft.
