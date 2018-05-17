Authorities release name of infant who died in hot car

Shreveport police say they and firefighters were called to the 6700 block of Woolworth Road about 5:30 p.m. May 15. The child had been in the car since about 11 a.m., police Cpl. Marcus Hines said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Authorities have released the name of the Shreveport infant who died after being left for hours in a hot vehicle.

The Caddo coroner's office says she is 6-month-old Addyson Blackburn.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Shreveport police say they and firefighters were called to the 6700 block of Woolworth Road about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The child, who was just shy of 7 months old, had been in the car since about 11 a.m., police have said.

The coroner's office, citing the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, says temperatures Tuesday ranged from a low of 70 degrees at 11:58 a.m. to a high of 91 degrees recorded just after 3 p.m.

It appears that the driver left the child in the car as he went to work, authorities have said.

No charge has been filed.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.