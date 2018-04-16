1 killed, 1 hurt when truck crashes into funeral procession

An 81-year-old man who was part of a funeral procession died after being involved in a collision between his car and a utility truck in Texarkana, Ark. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Texarkana, AR, police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car in a funeral procession and a utility truck.

The collision happened about 11:20 a.m. Monday near North Rhondo at McClure roads.

A Kia Sorento toward the end of the procession was traveling east on McClure when it and a southbound utility truck collided at the intersection with North Rhondo, police say.

The 81-year-old man who was driving the car was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died.

A woman who was in the car also was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The procession reportedly was on its way to a cemetery at the time of the crash.

It is unclear if any citation will be given at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

