Funeral set for 2-year-old girl killed in tornado in Haughton

Hours after a severe storm uprooted a tree that split an RV in two and left a 20-month-old girl dead, neighbors are speaking about those heartbreaking moments.

The funeral for 2-year-old Carly Stephanie Ortiz Osorio, of Haughton, will be held at 3 p.m. April 17 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton. (Sources: Ortiz family, GoFundMe)

The funeral for a 2-year-old girl killed in a tornado Friday in Haughton will be held Tuesday.

Visitation for the family of Carly Stephanie Ortiz Osorio will be from 1 to 3 p.m. that day at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton.

The child's service at 3 p.m. will be followed by burial in the cemetery adjoining the funeral home.

Two GoFundMe accounts have been set up to help the child's family cover the cost of her funeral and to help the family secure a new place to live.

Elm Grove resident Bonnie Nixon, who created Carly Ortiz's Funeral Fund on Saturday, posted the following update late Sunday afternoon:

"Thank you, Jesus! Blessings are flowing in for the Ortiz family, and they are very grateful and touched by your acts of kindness and love!

"The family went to make funeral arrangements today, and Hil Crest Funeral Home will be graciously covering all the cost for the entire funeral!

"They have also been given a place to stay and heal as a family unit.

"With the recent blessings, we have lowered our goal to $10,000.

"Please continue to pray for the Ortiz family, especially the parents, whom are just in absolute misery and heartbreak! The love and acts of kindness you all have shown means so much to us! May God Bless You All!"

That GoFundMe effort had raised $10,330 as of Sunday afternoon.

Earlier Sunday, Nixon also noted that two GoFundMe accounts had been set up.

"The Ortiz Family and I would like to tell everyone how much they deeply appreciate your love and support! We have 2 Go Fund Me accounts set up. Both accounts are going straight to the parents, Amaniel and Delfa Ortiz.

"Your donations are so much more than money! They are providing hope, peace of mind and showering love to lift this family up through this tragedy. Every one of you are a blessing to this family! We thank you so much!"

The other account, "Fundraiser for Carly Ortiz & Family" created by Bossier City resident Vita Riner "on behalf of Merlin A. Ortiz Martinez," had raised $6,245 toward its goal of $25,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

Its narrative reads that the Ortiz family and their small mobile home moved to Haughton from New Orleans three weeks ago.

"... The Ortiz family is now devastated and is in need of help from the community to give their daughter a proper burial. We are asking you to dig into your heart for prayers for this young family and, if it is possible, for you to make a small donation, and share this with your friends and family. The goal is to cover young belated Carly's funeral costs and to help the Ortiz family set a down payment on a new mobile home. This fundraiser has been created by Carly's uncle, Rolin Osorio, and Vita Riner. Amaniel and Delfa Ortiz thank you for your prayers, donation and good will."

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.