Deputies arrest man after arson threats, more charges expected

Gary Lee Wilson, 54, is arrested Monday afternoon after making threats to burn down a neighbor’s barn and another location in northern Bossier Parish. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A man is arrested Monday afternoon after threatening to burn down a neighbor’s barn and another location in northern Bossier Parish.

Gary Lee Wilson, 54, was taken into custody around 4 p.m. on two counts of communicating false information of a planned arson.

Detectives issued an arrested warrant Feb. 16 following a lengthy and thorough investigation.

Wilson is also being investigated for is possible involvement in vandalism and deer camp burnings over the past eight years.

In those cases, detectives found crudely-made spikes that were placed along camp roadways and hunting areas in the Old Plain Dealing Road.

Police say it caused thousands of dollars in damage and fear in campers.

Wilson faces a $500,000 bond on his two charges.

Sheriff Whittington says additional charges are expected.

