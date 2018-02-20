Threatening social media post lands Texarkana man in jail

Ricky Jared Rankin, 24, made a post on his Instagram account that included a picture of an AR-15 assault rifle and the comment saying, “I’m thinking about finally going back to school.” (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

A Texarkana man is behind bars Tuesday after making threats about going back to school with a gun on social media.

Ricky Jared Rankin, 24, made a post on his Instagram account that included a picture of an AR-15 assault rifle and the comment saying, “I’m thinking about finally going back to school.”

As a precautionary step, Texarkana, Texas, school districts were notified of the threat.

Officers and FBI agents arrested Rankin outside his home on Park Lane without incident and then served a search warrant of the property.

Police did not find the weapon in the post but weapons belonging to other family members in the home are now in police custody.

“We don’t know if this post was meant as a joke or if he really planned to go to school with a gun. However, our department takes comments like this very seriously and will take swift action to protect the children in our schools," said Texarkana Texas Police Chief Dan Shiner. "No one wants the tragic events that we’ve all seen in other places to be repeated here.”

Rankin is charged with terroristic threats and is being held at the Bi-State Jail. No bond has been set at this point.

