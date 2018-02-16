Redwater ISD to resume classes following threat - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Redwater ISD to resume classes following threat

(Source: Redwater ISD Facebook) (Source: Redwater ISD Facebook)
REDWATER, TX (KSLA) -

Students in Redwater ISD will resume class as normal after authorities investigated a school threat.

The school district posted on Facebook that the threat was false.

The school's resource officer and the Bowie County Sheriff's Office investigated two separate instances, but it's believed to be one rumor.

