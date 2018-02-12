CMN donates GoNoodle Plus software to seven parish

Often times when we at KSLA News 12 share stories on Miracle Monday, we tell you about how Children's Miracle Network is helping young people.

What you don't know is that your donation dollars help thousands of healthy kids across the Ark-La-Tex as well.ping a child who's facing a challenging illness.

Children's Miracle Network made a major donation to every public and private elementary and middle school in seven North Louisiana parishes, giving $450,000 worth of GoNoodle Plus software to these schools. The software helps improve your child's education.

If you’re an educator and would like to know more about how to use this program, please go to GoNoodle.com or contact CHRISTUS Sherveport-Bossier Health’s Children’s Miracle Network.

We explain how this software is empowering young people tonight on KSLA News 12 at 10.

