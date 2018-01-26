5th annual Life March to be held in Downtown Shreveport

People will take to the streets in Downtown Shreveport on Saturday morning to participate in this year's Life March.

The march will begin at 9:55 a.m. at the north lot of the Louisiana Boardwalk where marchers will walk over the Texas Street Bridge into Festival Plaza for the main program. The march is 1.2 miles. For everyone who can't make the march, organizers ask them to meet at Festival Plaza.

According to a news release, this year's theme will be "Every Life Deserves a Lifetime."

On the event's website, it reads:

In 2015, 3,686 abortions were performed at the two abortion facilities in Caddo and Bossier parishes, making the combination of Shreveport and Bossier City the "abortion capital" of Louisiana. In 2015, 9311 abortions were performed in Louisiana.

