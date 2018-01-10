Woman grabs knife, hides from man who threatens to rape her

BOOKED: Torey Kirby, 40, of the 1200 block of Myrtle Street in Baton Rouge, one count each of attempted simple rape, burglary of an inhabited dwelling, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and resisting arrest (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A Shreveport woman armed herself with a knife and hid in a bedroom of her Broadmoor neighborhood home to protect herself from an intruder, authorities say.

The man walked throughout her residence for several minutes then found some alcoholic beverages and drank them, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The intruder then found the woman hiding and allegedly exposed himself while threatening to sexually assault her.

Authorities say it happened just after noon Monday in the 3400 block of Broadmoor Boulevard.

Officers responding to a call about a burglary in progress found a man standing in the front doorway.

He fit the description a caller had provided to police dispatchers, Hines said.

There was a brief struggle during which officers Tazed the man as they arrested him.

Now 40-year-old Torey Kirby, of the 1200 block of Myrtle Street in Baton Rouge, is being held in Shreveport City Jail.

Online records show charges pending against him include one count each of attempted simple rape, burglary of an inhabited dwelling, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and resisting arrest.

