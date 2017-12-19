Pair arrested for threatening to shoot up classroom in Bossier City

De’ Various Da’ Justin Davis, 17, of Shreveport faces charges of terrorizing for calling a Cope Middle school student Saturday and making threats to shoot up his classroom. (Source: BCPD)

Bossier City police have arrested a 17-year-old and 12-year-old for terrorizing after they reportedly made telephone threats to a middle school student over the weekend.

Authorities say De’ Various Da’ Justin Davis, 17, of Shreveport and a 12-year-old Bossier City male, called a Cope Middle School student Saturday and made threats to shoot up his classroom.

The 12-year-old was arrested by citation Monday afternoon while Davis turned himself over to police a short time after detectives secured a warrant for his arrest.

Davis was booked into the Bossier City Jail on $1000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.