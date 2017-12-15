LSP: Shreveport man killed in crash after high-speed chase

A Shreveport man was killed after a crash following a high-speed chase Friday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, 18-year-old Seth Steele, who was driving a 2004 Ford Mustang, led a DeSoto Parish Sheriff's deputy on a high-speed chase after the deputy tried to pull Steele over for speeding.

This happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Linwood Avenue just north of LA Highway 3276 in DeSoto Parish, said Trooper Glenn Younger in a news release.

During the chase, Trooper Young said Steele failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and hit several trees before the car flipped.

State police say 33-year-old Michael Joseph McDowell, who was a passenger in the Mustang, was not wearing a seat belt and died as a result of his injuries. Steele was wearing a seat belt and was transported to University Health in Shreveport with minor injuries.

Troopers say speed is considered the primary factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained from Steele and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges against Steele are pending.

