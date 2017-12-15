LSP: Shreveport man killed in crash after high-speed chase - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

LSP: Shreveport man killed in crash after high-speed chase

(Source: LSP) (Source: LSP)
DESOTO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport man was killed after a crash following a high-speed chase Friday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, 18-year-old Seth Steele, who was driving a 2004 Ford Mustang, led a DeSoto Parish Sheriff's deputy on a high-speed chase after the deputy tried to pull Steele over for speeding. 

This happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Linwood Avenue just north of LA Highway 3276 in DeSoto Parish, said Trooper Glenn Younger in a news release.

During the chase, Trooper Young said Steele failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and hit several trees before the car flipped.  

State police say 33-year-old Michael Joseph McDowell, who was a passenger in the Mustang, was not wearing a seat belt and died as a result of his injuries. Steele was wearing a seat belt and was transported to University Health in Shreveport with minor injuries.  

Troopers say speed is considered the primary factor in this crash.  A toxicology sample was obtained from Steele and will be submitted for analysis.  
The crash remains under investigation.  Charges against Steele are pending.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly