Officials say Captain Shreve "all clear" after bomb threat

Shreveport Police say Captain Shreve High School has been given the all clear after classes were canceled following a bomb threat.

The threat was issued Friday through text message to a school official.

According to the spokesperson for Caddo Parish Schools Mary Nash Woods, the school received threats Thursday and Friday.

Authorities say after the initial threat they did a full sweep of the campus and found no evidence of foul play.

However, after the second threat and out of an abundance of caution, school officials decided to close the school to, "ensure students' safety."

According to police, fire officials used special equipment and bomb-sniffing dogs to search the campus and found nothing.

Police would not detail what was said in the threatening text messages.

No arrests have been made.

