Bossier Parish student accused of making terrorizing threats

A Bossier Parish student is behind bars accused of making terrorizing threats at school.

Haughton High School student Kynan Hayes of 1900 block of Sparrow Ridge in Haughton was arrested for allegedly making threats to several students in his class on November 14 to bring a gun and shoot the school.

The incident was reported to the School Resource Officer (SRO). Afterwards, Hayes was taken into custody and no weapons were found.

During the investigation, numerous students said they heard the threats from Hayes saying he had a gun and planned a shooting in the school. Students also reported Hayes said he would let his friends know what day not to come to school.

After the investigation was complete Hayes was arrested and booked at the Bossier Maximum Facility.

No bond has been set at this time.

