Coroner confirms body found in bayou is boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday

Daysean Combest, 7, was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Caddo Coroner Todd Thoma has confirmed that the body found in Shreveport bayou is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler says 7-year-old Daysean Combest was found at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday in Brush Bayou off of Mansfield Road.

Shreveport mayor Ollie Tyler confirms the body found in Brush bayou is that of 7-year-old Daysean Combest pic.twitter.com/5bhYhHzNMU — Nicolette Schleisman (@NicoletteKSLA) August 3, 2017

He last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon.

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office was called to the scene along Mansfield Road shortly after 9 a.m. in Brush Bayou in South Shreveport between Valley View Drive and W. 70th Street, where search teams had converged earlier in the morning.

KSLA News 12 has learned that the boy's body was found by a man working on the construction of a train bridge over the bayou who was checking on equipment there. The man says the bayou had gone down some 4 feet since the previous day. He says he ran over to firefighters who were parked at the pawn shop nearby and told them.

A gofundme account has been set up to help pay for Daysean's funeral expenses.

Crews resume search for missing 7-year-old thought to have been swept away Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ymo6mljTkp — Nicolette Schleisman (@NicoletteKSLA) August 3, 2017

On Wednesday, Shreveport Fire Department called the search for Daysean Combest off overnight near Wyngate Blvd at W 84th Street. First responders began rescue efforts around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Orla Avenue, hoping to find the boy.

Shreveport Fire place a boat into the bayou to search for Daysean Combest at Mansfield and 70th https://t.co/mDSs7cVkSq pic.twitter.com/3gVCSRsBPr — Nicolette Schleisman (@NicoletteKSLA) August 2, 2017

It's unclear how he got into the ditch. His mother called 911 after finding his sandals by the drainage ditch and believes he passed through the ditch during heavy rains.

On Wednesday morning, crews began their search at Brush Bayou, where the water drains. Caddo Fire 6 searched from Flournoy Lucas Road south and cleared up to Louisiana Highway 3132. Wildlife & Fisheries and Caddo deputies searched from Southern Loop north to Flournoy Lucas.

Fire Chief Scott Wolverton discouraged private citizens from trying to help because the people out now are trained to do this. But he does ask the community to pray.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.