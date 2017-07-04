Marching band getting explosive help for winter trip to Florida

Fireworks stand in Shreveport is helping fund a trip this winter to a New Year's music festival and possibly a bowl game for Green Oaks Marching Band. (Source: Jeremiah Furlow, Band Director)

Customers buying fireworks at one stand in Shreveport are helping fund a trip to a Florida music festival and possibly a bowl game this winter. It's all for the Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy Marching Band.

From artillery shells to rockets and from Roman candles to parachutes and everything in-between, the TNT Fireworks tent in the Shreve City parking lot is raising money for the Green Oaks Marching Band for a winter trip to Orlando, Florida .

"I'm a realist so I think realistically we'll probably wind up with about three or $4,000 dollars," said band director Jeremiah Furlow.

Furlow told us they have already accepted an invitation to a music festival in late December. They also hope to secure an invitation to the Outback Bowl during their visit to Orlando.

Organizers explained that this trip has a much larger goal in mind. It involves the students and their long-term futures and the benefits of opening their minds to a world of possibilities out there.

"For ideas like this is (to) try to raise that money to help get them places, stuff that I've done as a high school student that molded and changed my life," added Furlow.

We're told 9 parents and 8 students have volunteered hours of their time and effort over the past week to make this fireworks fundraiser a success.

"I love this. I mean I come out here and volunteer so we can go to Florida this year and I really want to go," said Green Oaks band member Gabriel Jones.

His mom, Kia Jones, added, "I'm so proud of them for being able to help out. And it's so wonderful to be able to do this."

Furlow said ultimately they would love to have all 64 band members make the Orlando trip. But with a total cost of nearly $47,000, the amount they raise overall will determine the size of their travel group. And that's why this is just the first of many fundraisers planned in the coming months.

Furlow also told us their group will take home 20-percent of the money raised from the fireworks stand.

He said their next fundraiser will be a weekly youth band session that starts next week at Rydaz Bar and Restaurant at 315 Lake Street in downtown Shreveport.



Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.