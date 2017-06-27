Funeral set for SWAR girl who drowned in Red River in OK

Services are set July 1 for a Southwest Arkansas girl who drowned in Oklahoma.

And there is a GoFundMe account to get help paying for 10-year-old Ny'Asia "Diamond" Britt's funeral.

The Blythville, Ark., youth drowned while on a family outing earlier this month on Red River in McCurtain County, Okla.

It is the second time the family lost someone there.

"Nine years ago the exact day and the exact same spot, we lost a cousin Rekay Royal. And he was taken under by a current as well," said Britt's uncle Channen Branch.

Family members say Britt died a hero.

"It is real hard to even think about it," said Ny'Asia "Diamond" Britt's 11-year-old cousin Annalyssia Britt.

Ny'Asia "Diamond" Britt tried to rescue her from the river.

"And as I tried to go and get Diamond's hand, I had slid and I had gone down under water. And then I was in the middle of the water yelling "Help!" And I tried my best to swim to the bank."

Family members said Diamond could not swim.

"If you were in trouble and she didn't know you, she would be trying to save you. That is just Diamond," said Ny'Asia "Diamond" Britt's grandmother Sharkey Britt.

Ny'Asia "Diamond" Britt's funeral will be held at Grace Life Church in Blytheville, Ark.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page seeking $5,500 to help with her funeral expenses.

It was set up June 22 by Victoria Britt, of Texarkana, Ark.

As of Tuesday evening, it had raised $1,960 from 37 people.

