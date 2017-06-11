Shreveport area residents hold LGBTQ rights march downtown

In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.

A mix of pride and anger at LGBT rights marches across US

"Even though the LGBT community has made a lot of progress in the last 10 years, we are here to march to say there is still work to do," said Adrienne Critcher, PACE political director. (Source: Craig Beilby/KSLA News 12)

People in Shreveport and throughout the country held marches and rallies in support of the LGBTQ community Sunday afternoon.

In Shreveport, participants marched around the Caddo Courthouse.

Representatives of People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE), Central Station and The Korner Lounge were on hand to give out information about equality organizations.

And several speakers addressed the crowd before the procession around the downtown landmark.

"Even though the LGBT community has made a lot of progress in the last 10 years, we are here to march to say there is still work to do," said Adrienne Critcher, PACE political director. "And we are not standing still. We are not going backwards; we are going forward."

Caddo Commission President Steven Jackson also read a proclamation declaring June as Pride Month.

