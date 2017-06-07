Rapper plans "All Lives Matter" rally for peace, unity

Uncle Ug produced a local rap music video for his song "Stop the Violence" and is planning an "All Lives Matter" rally in Bossier City at the end of June. (Source: Gold Mind Entertainment, Uncle Ug, Bates Digital Media)

An ArkLaTex rapper is aiming to bring people together by planning an "All Lives Matter" rally later this month.

Rapper Uncle Ug said he and others are planning a rally at the end of the month with the goal of stopping the violence in Shreveport-Bossier. The event has been set for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 25 at Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church on 329 E Texas St. in Bossier City.

"Everybody's gotta get involved in this because my heart goes out to everybody, not just one person, all colors," Uncle Ug said.

City leaders and local pastors are invited to speak at the rally. The event will also feature live music.

This event comes after the Uncle Ug filmed a music video in Shreveport back in September 2016 for his song "Stop the Violence."

Uncle Ug hopes that the locally-produced song and this rally will inspire residents to stop hurting and killing one another and stop hurting and killing police officers.

"You've got to start from somewhere," he said. "And once you start from somewhere, that means everybody wants to come together and talk about it and when you talk about something, you get something done."

