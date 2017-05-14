Man arrested after threat against Shreveport restaurant - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man arrested after threat against Shreveport restaurant

Quintrell Thompson, 19, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of being in possession of a stolen firearm. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police have arrested a man they believe was going to shoot into a fast food restaurant Saturday morning in Shreveport. 

Quintrell Thompson, 19, was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of being in possession of a stolen firearm.

Officers were called to the Whataburger Restaurant in the 500 block of E. Kings Highway just before 5 a.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police say they pulled over a silver Nissan Rouge for a traffic stop when Thompson, who was driving, got out of the vehicle while it was still moving and ran.

Officers found a stolen assault rifle and stolen handgun inside the car.

Police were able to find Thompson and booked him into Shreveport City Jail. 

