Man arrested after threat against Shreveport restaurant

Shreveport police have arrested a man they believe was going to shoot into a fast food restaurant Saturday morning in Shreveport.

Quintrell Thompson, 19, was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of being in possession of a stolen firearm.

Officers were called to the Whataburger Restaurant in the 500 block of E. Kings Highway just before 5 a.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police say they pulled over a silver Nissan Rouge for a traffic stop when Thompson, who was driving, got out of the vehicle while it was still moving and ran.

Officers found a stolen assault rifle and stolen handgun inside the car.

Police were able to find Thompson and booked him into Shreveport City Jail.

