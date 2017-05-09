Severe weather threat Thursday

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

After a quiet several days, a cold front will approach the area by Thursday afternoon giving us a round of storms, some of which may be strong to severe.

Some ongoing storms may move in well ahead of the cold front by early to mid afternoon with more storms along the front late day catching up to and merging with the initial line. The timing should be around 2 p.m. through the midnight hour, give or take.

The main threat at this point appears to be high and damaging thunderstorms winds and the possibility of large hail. 1 to 2 inches of rain may be possible with the tornado threat low. If anything changes in the meantime, we will update this story.

Copyright KSLA 2017. All rights reserved.