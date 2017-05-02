Fair Park High alumni threaten to sue CPSB

Alumni, parents and students of Shreveport's Fair Park High School are still not ready to accept a planned merger between Fair Park and Booker T. Washington High School.

The proposal is to merge the two Shreveport high schools and turn Fair Park into a middle school.

The Fair Park Alumni Association sent out a mass e-mail Monday night describing a potential lawsuit and restraining order against the Caddo Parish School District. It demands that the school board "Cease and Desist" the merger.

"On April 29, 2017, the Fair Park Alumni Association and certain parents of Fair Park High School students and the parents’ association gave notice to the Caddo Parish School Board that they intend to file suit and seek a restraining order restraining the Caddo Parish School Board from proceeding with the closure of Fair Park High School and the merger of Fair Park High School with Booker T. Washington High School. The notice demanded that the Caddo Parish School Board immediately CEASE AND DESIST this action.

Many opponents of the merger also showed up to Tuesday's Caddo Parish School Board work session, where the board met in executive session for 10 minutes to discuss the pending lawsuit.

"I just think that the history that Fair Park has, and the opportunity that the students have not been given over the past few years, needs to be addressed," said Alumni Gloria Ford.

"We are a community high school and we want to remain a high school," said Cathy Bonds, Director of the Fair Park Alumni Association.

The Alumni Association says they aren't giving up the fight to save Fair Park High School.

"We are looking at our options and are prepared to move forward if we need to," said Bonds.

"We want them to stop this and we hope they will choose to do the right thing," she continued.

Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree says he and board members cannot comment on pending litigation.

