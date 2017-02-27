Man being treated for possibly life-threatening gunshot wounds

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at 9:19 p.m. Feb. 27 on Gideon Street in which a man was wounded twice in his right leg. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A man is being treated for possibly life-threatening wounds following a shooting in Shreveport, authorities said.

It happened at 9:19 p.m. Monday in the 7600 block of Gideon Drive in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

A man in his early 30s was shot twice in his right leg in his right leg, once each in the upper and lower parts of the limb, police said. He was reportedly taken to University Health hospital.

Neighbors along Gideon Street between Ascalon and Palestine streets told detectives they heard four or five gunshots.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.