CPSO: Man wanted on parole violation could have information on bomb threat

Caddo Sheriff’s detectives are looking for a man wanted for a parole violation who may also have information about a bomb threat they are investigating.

The Division of Probation and Parole has a warrant for the arrest of 47-year-old Martin Dewayne Allen, of Shreveport.

The sheriff's office has not released the original charge for which Allen was on probation.

Caddo deputies also believe Allen may have information that could assist in their investigation of a bomb threat made in October.

The CPSO did not offer details about who or what was the target of the threat.

Allen stands 5’11” and weighs 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Martin’s whereabouts can contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170 or Det. Larry Pierce at 318-510-8088.

