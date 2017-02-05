Funeral for slain Fouke, AR, clerk set Feb. 9 in Texarkana

A 12-year-old Fouke School student is accused of slaying 21-year-old Christa Shockley, a clerk at EZ Mart, during a robbery of the convenience store in Fouke, Ark., the morning of Feb. 2. (Source: Facebook)

A funeral is set Feb. 9 for a Southwest Arkansas woman who was slain while working as a convenience store clerk.

Services for 21-year-old Christa Shockley will be held at 2 p.m. that date at Beech Street Church, 601 Beech St. in Texarkana, Ark. The funeral will be preceded by the viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at the same church.

A large crowd turned out the evening of Feb. 4 for an emotional candlelight vigil in memory of Shockley.

More than 50 relatives, friends and others from the community came together in Fouke, Ark., for a night of prayer and reflection.

"It's a lot of sorrow in our community right now," explained Chris Cigainero, who organized the vigil.

They gathered at the very site where Shockley worked and was fatally shot just after 2 a.m. Feb. 2.

It was a newspaper carrier who found her unresponsive on the floor of the EZ Mart on south Highway 71.

A 12-year-old was arrested later the same morning on 1 count each of capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Some described the memorial Saturday as essential in paying tribute to Shockley.

"Make sure that the people in the community come together, remember a great young lady that was trying her best," Cigainero said.

"When people are going through things, that's when you find out who your real friends are," Lance Norman said.

He told us that's exactly what brought him out to the vigil to support Shockley's family when they need it most.

"People are hurting. They want help and this kind of helps with closure."

Cigainero said Shockley was an inspiration. "She inspired me to keep pushing the way that someone should push."

