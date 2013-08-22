Scrimmage canceled, vigil planned after shooting death of New Boston HS football player

A high school senior football player has died of an apparent gunshot wound at a car wash in downtown New Boston.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Few details have been confirmed, but the teens involved reportedly found a gun in a truck they were getting ready to detail for a former school board member at the Fawcett Car Wash on South Front Street.

The teen has been identified by family and friends as Semaj Williams.

New Boston Police Chief Tony King says they are investigating who had the weapon when it went off. Two other teens, including the high school quarterback, are being questioned.

Witnesses say they heard multiple gun shots at the car wash at the time of the shooting.

School officials, including superintendent Gary VanDeaver and the high school football coach, arrived on the scene in the hours immediately following the shooting. VanDeaver says all the kids involved were good kids, leaders on their team and in the school. The first day of school is Monday, August 26. VanDeaver says classes will go on as planned, with counselors in place.

A football scrimmage scheduled for Thursday afternoon has been canceled. A candlelight vigil is planned for 8 p.m. in the New Boston High School football stadium.

