Woman bikes across America for Christ, and to make class reunion

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - Wednesday was a good day for a bike ride but a group of cyclists traveling through East Texas and Southwest Arkansas are hoping to have 66 more good days as they make their way to California.
For 13 years members of the group Wheel Power Christian Cyclist have pedal across the United States to fulfill their mission.
“We use our bicycle as a tool to tell them what Jesus did for them,” said Judy Bowman, the president of Wheel Power Christian Cyclists.
Bowman said the trip began in Augusta, Georgia with a destination of Los Angles California.
The group was spotted 10 miles east of Texarkana on U.S. Highway 82. Bowman said she has pedaled across the nation many times but this trip has a dual purpose — she is headed to her 50th class reunion.
"Since I was voted most athletic in my class I said 'Well, I ought to do one more rip across america on my bicycle,'" Bowman said. "This is a whole new set of wheels for me. It's a three wheel recumbent and gets great attention and it's a witnessing tool."
There are 4 full time riders with others joining in the ride along the way. They will spend the night at Wake Village First Baptist Church and Thursday make their way to Dekalb Texas traveling U.S. Highway 82.
“It’s a long trip it’s 66 days we are covering over 3200 miles and so far it has been amazing,” Bowman said.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.