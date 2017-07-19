Meet the Team: Jeff Ferrell

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Jeff began his on-air broadcasting career 29 years ago in the Black Hills of South Dakota.
Jeff has worked in several other regions of the country, covering everything from the crack cocaine epidemic of the early ‘90’s to an April blizzard that paralyzed a state.
He’s also reported from a mile underground in a gold mine and stood atop the head of George Washington at Mount Rushmore; That’s not even mentioning everything from deadly tornadoes to elections and literally riding a thousand pound bull during state fair coverage.
Jeff has called Shreveport home since 2000, where he and his wife have raised four children. It’s also where he’s tried and tried to get better at golf, which he describes as a ‘work in progress.’
You can e-mail him at: jferrell@ksla.com