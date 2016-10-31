Contact Us

Contact Us
April 20, 2015 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 4:59 PM

Write us:

KSLA TV 1812 Fairfield Avenue Shreveport, LA 71101

Call us: (318) 222-1212

(Main Switchboard) (318) 677-6713

(News Department) (800) 444-5752 (Toll-free to the News Department)

Fax us: (318) 677-6703 (318)

677-6705 (News Department)

e-mail us:

General Comments: comments@ksla.com

Sales Department: allkslasalesmanagers@ksla.com

News Department: ksla@ksla.com

General Manager: sacha.purciful@ksla.com

Engineering Department: engineering@ksla.com

Web Manager: webmaster@ksla.com

PSA’s/Community Calendar: psa@ksla.com

Send us a news tip:

You can send your news tips via email 24/7 to ksla@ksla.com. You can also email your tips, videos and pictures to sendit@ksla.com or upload them directly at sendit.ksla.com.

When submitting a comment, please include your first name and last initial. E-mails sent to KSLA News 12 may be reprinted on our website and excerpts may be used for on-air purposes.