Monument honoring veterans unveiled in Hope, Ark.

HOPE, AR (KSLA) - A special Veterans Day celebration took place Wednesday in Hope, Arkansas, and a retired U.S. Army brigadier general was the man of the hour.

Although retired, the general still is thinking about fellow soldiers and wanted the event to honor all those who served.

“I want to emphasize one thing, this is not about me,” Brig. Gen. Herbert Lloyd said following the unveiling of a monument on the lawn of the Hempstead County, Arkansas, Courthouse.

While the general’s picture and name is atop the monument, the soldier said the event is to honor all veterans.

“People come up to me and say, ‘Oh, you had a big day.’ No. That offends me when people tell me that. This monument belongs to those who are in there, and we can never forget that,” Lloyd explained.

The general’s comments hit home for some Hope residents.

“As painful as it is, it’s still an honor. Today, I’m very proud of all the men and women that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Jennifer Robinson, whose son Sgt. Carlos Robinson was killed in 2009 while on duty in Afghanistan.

George Holt was also at the ceremony Wednesday. His brother James had been listed as “missing in action” from the Vietnam War, but his remains were identified late last year.

“He is finally home. He has finally made it home. Yes, sir, he sure did,” George Holt said.

The idea for the courthouse monument came from Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton and resident Gary Chambliss. The sheriff said the whole community joined in and donated the money needed to make the idea a reality.

“I think we all here on this Veterans Day not only ought to thank Gen. Lloyd, but the men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice for this country,” Singleton said.

“Please don’t forget them, America; please don’t forget them. They gave everything,” said the general, who graduated from Blevins High School in 1955 then served 35 years in the military. Lloyd earned numerous awards during his military career, including the Silver Star, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.