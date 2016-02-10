Filling the Gap: Will I 49 go through Shreveport, or around?

"The majority of the people want to know, what's going to happen to me," says Kent Rogers, Executive Director of the Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments. NLCOG is looking at five options. Four of the proposed paths cut through either the Allendale or Ledbetter Heights neighborhoods. Preliminary engineering reports on those four are already in. The fifth option would use the the existing path of Louisiana Highway 3132 and the Interstate 220 loop on the north side of Shreveport. The preliminary report on that option is due this spring. And once all reports are in, we should see another series of public meetings before the voting members of NLCOG decide.