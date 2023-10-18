FaZe Clan wins the 2023 HCS World Championship After an Impressive Lower Bracket Run

(Gray News) - On Sunday in Seattle, FaZe Clan defeated OpTic Gaming in the HCS World Championship Grand Finals. FaZe had to battle through two series to earn the trophy, thanks to them qualifying for the Grand Finals through the Lower Bracket.

HCS tournaments begin with a Pool Play portion. The twelve teams who qualified for the event were divided into four pools. Each team competed against the other three teams in their pool to decide who would progress to the bracket stage. Elimination faced the worst team in each pool.

FaZe started their championship-winning run in Pool D. Quadrant, Natus Vincere (NAVI), and LVT filled out the rest of the pool. FaZe won all their series in the pool, finding little resistance in NAVI and LVT, but struggled against Quadrant. Quadrant stayed close on every map of the best-of-five series, forcing FaZe to grind out every second. FaZe won Strongholds by only five points. Quadrant returned the favor in the map two Slayer, winning by five eliminations. FaZe took map three, and Quadrant wouldn’t back down on map four, forcing map five Slayer. FaZe won by six eliminations and claimed the top seed out of Pool D.

Alongside being a top-three team in the HCS, FaZe also won the Arlington Major during the midpoint of the HCS season. So it was unsurprising to see them in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals to start the bracket stage. Shopify Rebellion was their opponent and posed little threat. FaZe dispatched Shopify Rebellion quickly with a 3-0 match scoreline and moved on to the Semifinals.

OpTic Gaming had a flawless tournament up until their semifinal match with FaZe. OpTic swept every other team in Pool A to end pool play with a perfect 9-0 record. In the Quarterfinals, they swept Sentinels, a group that can wreak havoc on opponents if not taken seriously. OpTic, in two seasons, has won three of the six regular season majors and the 2022 HCS World Championship. OpTic is a juggernaut in the Halo competitive scene and one of FaZe’s most prominent opponents.

The Upper Bracket Semifinal started with FaZe dominating a sluggish OpTic 250-17 on map one Strongholds. OpTic barely held off FaZe in map two Slayer to win by one elimination. On map three, King of the Hill (KotH), OpTic returned to normalcy and won 4-0. FaZe, now on the precipice of being relegated to the lower bracket, had to step up on map four Oddball. They managed to run out the clock while ahead in the final round to tie the series at 2-2. The series closed with a neck-and-neck Slayer, ending with a three-elimination difference favoring OpTic.

FaZe found themselves in the lower bracket. Now that every series could be their last of the season, pressure was building. But, seemingly unfazed, they kept their head up and pulled off a comeback for the ages.

In the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals, FaZe regrouped and swept Native Gaming Red. The Lower Bracket Semifinal followed suit, with Sentinels receiving the same treatment. FaZe was one step away from the Grand Final, but Spacestation Gaming (SSG) now stood in their way.

SSG is the last piece of this season’s dominant trifecta. They competed in the previous two Grand Finals and finished third in Charlotte. SSG’s tournament had been impeccable, going 3-0 in Pool B and sweeping Complexity Gaming and Quadrant to make it to the Upper Bracket Final. Unfortunately for SSG, OpTic reverse-swept them, meaning SSG and FaZe now had to face off for the chance to dethrone OpTic.

The Lower Bracket Final was a blowout if you only look at the 3-0 series record. In terms of competitive play, SSG was far from a pushover. SSG rarely lost the lead during the map two Slayer, but FaZe seldom trailed by more than a singular elimination. In the final seconds of the map, SSG pushed Bradley ‘Frosty’ Bergstrom as a team, and Zane ‘Penguin’ Hearon took him out with a heatwave going up 49-48. Jonathan ‘Renegade’ Willette threw one last hail mary grenade, and as the clock ticked over to zero, it exploded and eliminated Kevin ‘Eco’ Smith. The clock instantly added three minutes, and SSG remained packed together in a corner. Mathew ‘Royal2′ Fiorante lobbed another grenade, and Pzguin became the last victim of the map. After some technical difficulties with map three, FaZe finished the series with a 1-0 victory in Capture the Flag (CTF).

Grand Finals were set, and FaZe had their opportunity to dethrone OpTic. OpTic ground out wins on the first two maps, but they weren’t looking on par with their best. In Oddball, they would gain a lead, then bleed it away, only to salvage it at the last minute. Slayer was the opposite. Despite coordinated pushes and high-level gameplay, they were constantly trailing. Remaining calm and finding their moments of opportunity won them map two.

FaZe had manifested a proclivity for matching OpTic’s every move. CTF on Aquarius was the stage for map three, and FaZe finally grabbed their first win. Strongholds on Live Fire was next, and FaZe tied the series at 2-2. Map five saw technical difficulties deep into the match, and OpTic sportingly forfeited the map. Faze had their first Grand Final lead and was one map away from forcing a finals reset.

KotH on Solitude sealed the deal for FaZe, and once again, the series record read 0-0. A 250-22 scoreline favoring FaZe in map one Strongholds showed the writing on the wall. OpTic gave one last glimpse of life in Slayer on Aquarius. They struggled to find a lead but pulled it close in the last minute of the game, and a 47-47 tie brought overtime. Both teams prepared final pushes, but FaZe struck first, and Paul ‘SnakeBite’ Duarte took out Tommy ‘Lucid’ Wilson. All ideas of a resurgence from OpTic slowly drifted away as FaZe charged ahead to win a 200-72 Oddball. A 3-1 KotH gained FaZe the title of World Champs.

FaZe’s run-in with OpTic in the Upper Bracket Semifinals made their road much more challenging, but perseverance and grit won the day. FaZe are the 2023 HCS World Champions, with OpTic claiming second and SSG taking third. Lucid of OpTic was awarded Main Slayer of the Year, and Penguin of SSG received Best Support Player of the Year. FaZe’s SnakeBite was crowned Best Objective Player of the Year.

