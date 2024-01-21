The Memphis Tigers (13-2, 2-0 AAC) meet a fellow AAC squad, the Tulane Green Wave (10-4, 1-1 AAC), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN2.

Tulane vs. Memphis Game Information

Tulane Players to Watch

Kevin Cross: 16.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Kolby King: 15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Sion James: 14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Collin Holloway: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaylen Forbes: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Memphis Players to Watch

David Jones: 20.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 12.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaykwon Walton: 8.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Malcolm Dandridge: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Nick Jourdain: 6.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Tulane vs. Memphis Stat Comparison

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Memphis AVG Memphis Rank 8th 86.9 Points Scored 78.1 99th 318th 77.6 Points Allowed 71.8 193rd 325th 32.8 Rebounds 37.1 152nd 362nd 5.0 Off. Rebounds 8.9 196th 169th 7.6 3pt Made 7.5 182nd 75th 15.4 Assists 12.7 239th 123rd 11.1 Turnovers 13.1 292nd

