The Memphis Tigers (13-2, 2-0 AAC) meet a fellow AAC squad, the Tulane Green Wave (10-4, 1-1 AAC), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Tulane vs. Memphis Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Tulane Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Players to Watch

  • Kevin Cross: 16.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kolby King: 15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sion James: 14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Collin Holloway: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jaylen Forbes: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Memphis Players to Watch

  • David Jones: 20.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jahvon Quinerly: 12.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaykwon Walton: 8.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Malcolm Dandridge: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Nick Jourdain: 6.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Memphis Stat Comparison

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Memphis AVG Memphis Rank
8th 86.9 Points Scored 78.1 99th
318th 77.6 Points Allowed 71.8 193rd
325th 32.8 Rebounds 37.1 152nd
362nd 5.0 Off. Rebounds 8.9 196th
169th 7.6 3pt Made 7.5 182nd
75th 15.4 Assists 12.7 239th
123rd 11.1 Turnovers 13.1 292nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.