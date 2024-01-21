Sunday's SEC schedule includes the LSU Tigers (15-1) against the Arkansas Razorbacks (13-4), at 5:00 PM ET.

LSU vs. Arkansas Game Information

LSU Players to Watch

Aneesah Morrow: 18.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

18.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Angel Reese: 19.8 PTS, 11 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

19.8 PTS, 11 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Mikaylah Williams: 16.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Flau'jae Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 1 BLK Hailey Van Lith: 11.8 PTS, 2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Arkansas Players to Watch

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.7 PTS, 13.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 13.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Taliah Scott: 22.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

22.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Samara Spencer: 12.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Makayla Daniels: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK Maryam Dauda: 8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

