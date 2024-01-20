The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-9, 0-3 Sun Belt) meet a fellow Sun Belt team, the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-11, 0-3 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Chartway Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Old Dominion Game Information

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.2 PTS, 6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyreke Locure: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Bolden: 8.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Savion Gallion: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Jerry Ngopot: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Old Dominion Players to Watch

Vasean Allette: 16.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Chaunce Jenkins: 15.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Tyrone Williams: 12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK R.J. Blakney: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jason Wade: 2.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

UL Monroe vs. Old Dominion Stat Comparison

Old Dominion Rank Old Dominion AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank 277th 70.8 Points Scored 68.6 309th 323rd 77.9 Points Allowed 72.6 219th 259th 34.7 Rebounds 39.5 61st 164th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 12.2 17th 287th 6.3 3pt Made 5.4 334th 354th 9.7 Assists 14.8 109th 130th 11.2 Turnovers 12.9 280th

