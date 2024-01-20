Tulane vs. Rice January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Rice Owls (7-5) meet a fellow AAC opponent, the Tulane Green Wave (7-7), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET.
Tulane vs. Rice Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kyren Whittington: 16.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marta Galic: 15.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Irina Parau: 7.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Hannah Pratt: 11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Amira Mabry: 7.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Rice Players to Watch
- Dominique Ennis: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Destiny Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Shelby Hayes: 5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
