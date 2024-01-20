Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Grambling Tigers (7-5) versus the Southern Jaguars (3-9), at 1:00 PM ET.

Southern vs. Grambling Game Information

Southern Players to Watch

Aleighyah Fontenot: 9.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Chloe Fleming: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tionna Lidge: 5.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Kyanna Morgan: 4.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Soniyah Reed: 6.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Grambling Players to Watch

Douthshine Prien: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordyn Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Demya Young: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Anijah Grant: 7.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jazmyne Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

