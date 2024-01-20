Southern vs. Grambling January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) face a fellow SWAC opponent, the Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-0 SWAC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 3:30 PM ET and is available via HBCUGo.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Southern vs. Grambling Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: HBCUGo
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Southern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Players to Watch
- Tai'Reon Joseph: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tidjiane Dioumassi: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Davis: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derrick Tezeno: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Delang Muon: 5.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Grambling Players to Watch
- Jalen Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kintavious Dozier: 13.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tra'Michael Moton: 8.1 PTS, 2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mikale Stevenson: 5.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jonathan Aku: 4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southern vs. Grambling Stat Comparison
|Grambling Rank
|Grambling AVG
|Southern AVG
|Southern Rank
|340th
|65.5
|Points Scored
|74.9
|183rd
|301st
|76.4
|Points Allowed
|73.3
|233rd
|355th
|30.6
|Rebounds
|33.9
|289th
|227th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|119th
|358th
|4.2
|3pt Made
|6.7
|258th
|355th
|9.5
|Assists
|14
|152nd
|286th
|13
|Turnovers
|13.4
|309th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.