The Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) face a fellow SWAC opponent, the Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-0 SWAC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 3:30 PM ET and is available via HBCUGo.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Southern vs. Grambling Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Players to Watch

  • Tai'Reon Joseph: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tidjiane Dioumassi: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brandon Davis: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Derrick Tezeno: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Delang Muon: 5.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grambling Players to Watch

  • Jalen Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kintavious Dozier: 13.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tra'Michael Moton: 8.1 PTS, 2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mikale Stevenson: 5.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jonathan Aku: 4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern vs. Grambling Stat Comparison

Grambling Rank Grambling AVG Southern AVG Southern Rank
340th 65.5 Points Scored 74.9 183rd
301st 76.4 Points Allowed 73.3 233rd
355th 30.6 Rebounds 33.9 289th
227th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.8 119th
358th 4.2 3pt Made 6.7 258th
355th 9.5 Assists 14 152nd
286th 13 Turnovers 13.4 309th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.